Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Lessened by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 251,200.0% in the third quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Stake Lessened by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc-stake-lessened-by-noesis-capital-mangement-corp.html.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.