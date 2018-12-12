Marshall Wace LLP Has $7.17 Million Stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,748 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 755,045 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.12% of Newfield Exploration worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Newfield Exploration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Newfield Exploration during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newfield Exploration by 215.8% during the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newfield Exploration alerts:

Shares of NFX stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Newfield Exploration Co. has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.27 million. Newfield Exploration had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newfield Exploration Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newfield Exploration news, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 16,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $472,709.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newfield Exploration from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.61.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Marshall Wace LLP Has $7.17 Million Stake in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/marshall-wace-llp-has-7-17-million-stake-in-newfield-exploration-co-nfx.html.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Newfield Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newfield Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.