Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.10 Million Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 89.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,785,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,200,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,327,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,892,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MLCO shares. HSBC set a $33.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $29.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 61.96%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

