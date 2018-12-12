Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.46 Million in Albany International Corp. (AIN) Stock

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Albany International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,795,000 after buying an additional 311,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the second quarter worth $6,695,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth $7,886,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Albany International in the third quarter worth $7,704,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.90. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $82.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million.

AIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/marshall-wace-llp-invests-8-46-million-in-albany-international-corp-ain-stock.html.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, dryer fabrics, and process belts.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.