Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Holdings in GoPro Inc (GPRO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 527,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.35% of GoPro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GoPro by 151.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GoPro by 215.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GoPro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $8.27.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.28 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

