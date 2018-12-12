Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys New Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

