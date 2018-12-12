Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Position in Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 242,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.89% of Evolus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolus by 87.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 189,277 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 51.2% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolus by 58.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $3,423,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at about $14,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Evolus Inc has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.03 million and a P/E ratio of -48.15.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Evolus Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolus news, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 573,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $8,034,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Romine acquired 6,347 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $88,858.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

