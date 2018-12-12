Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 597,608 Shares of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597,608 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth $8,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 60.95%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. BidaskClub raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

