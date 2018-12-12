Mastercard Inc (MA) Holdings Cut by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,281,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 84,543 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.3% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,620,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $587,406,000 after purchasing an additional 310,839 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% during the second quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $179,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $197.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

