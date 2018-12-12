Matador Resources (MTDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.98

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 96532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Van H. Singleton II acquired 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,505 shares of company stock worth $732,097 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

