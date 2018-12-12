Matarin Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Insperity Inc (NSP)

Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Insperity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 566.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth $124,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity by 53.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 825.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Insperity in the third quarter worth $204,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $925.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $113,182.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Insperity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.40.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

