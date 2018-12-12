Matarin Capital Management LLC Invests $4.50 Million in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,502 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, Director Jenne K. Britell bought 435 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,055.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,079.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 544 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $190.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $175.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.69.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/matarin-capital-management-llc-invests-4-50-million-in-united-rentals-inc-uri.html.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.