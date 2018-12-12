Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes $4.21 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3,351.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,024,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,939,000 after acquiring an additional 529,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 655.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after acquiring an additional 521,397 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,766,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 489.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 320,180 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $119.67 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

