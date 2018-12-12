Matarin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Verisign by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verisign by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,883,000 after buying an additional 54,837 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 32.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 22,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Verisign by 10.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Verisign by 4.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after buying an additional 38,232 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSN stock opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $176.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRSN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verisign in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verisign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $382,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $497,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,425,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

