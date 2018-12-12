Materion (MTRN) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $981.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

