McKesson Co. (MCK) Position Cut by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of McKesson worth $44,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,664,000 after purchasing an additional 273,090 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,200,000 after buying an additional 323,485 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.7% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,607,000 after buying an additional 548,000 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,040,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,692,000 after buying an additional 170,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,735,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,214,000 after buying an additional 207,533 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 target price on McKesson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.63.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $122.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $117.19 and a 12-month high of $178.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

