Medicx Fund (MXF) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Medicx Fund (LON:MXF) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has GBX 76 ($0.99) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 72 ($0.94).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Medicx Fund in a report on Tuesday.

LON:MXF opened at GBX 78.60 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Medicx Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 76.75 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.50 ($1.21).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Medicx Fund Company Profile

MedicX Fund Limited ("MXF", "MedicX Fund", the "Fund" or the "Company", or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is the specialist primary care infrastructure investor in modern, purpose-built primary healthcare properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland, listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a portfolio comprising 154 properties.

