Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Tops $4.79 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and $304,786.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00015746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX, Upbit and YoBit.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.53 or 0.02598132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00147098 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00177043 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.09373906 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029371 BTC.

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 10,492,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,730,356 tokens. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io.

Metronome can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Gate.io, YoBit, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

