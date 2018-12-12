Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.20, for a total transaction of $1,495,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.82, for a total value of $1,569,932.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,886.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,295 shares of company stock worth $18,029,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD traded up $14.25 on Wednesday, reaching $612.14. 1,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $521.79 and a 12 month high of $697.26.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 93.15% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $734.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-shares-sold-by-rice-partnership-llc.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.