MGM China Holdings Ltd (MCHVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MGM China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHVF. CLSA upgraded shares of MGM China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of MGM China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MGM China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of MGM China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. MGM China has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.21.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company engages in the development and operation of casino games of chance and other casino games, the related hotel and resort facilities, and the development of integrated resorts in Macau.

