Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will report $1.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.42. Michaels Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000.

Michaels Companies stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

