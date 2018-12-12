Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 203,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $21,700,632.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,199,869.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,181,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 56.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 935,594 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $107,004,000 after purchasing an additional 336,769 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 204,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 423,955 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.91. 1,530,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,430,006. The stock has a market cap of $807.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $83.83 and a fifty-two week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

