Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,511 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 209,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 419,031 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $41,321,000 after acquiring an additional 418,831 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,117,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,927,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock worth $30,102,412. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a market capitalization of $807.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

