Middleby (MIDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Middleby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Middleby from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middleby presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.83.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD opened at $109.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.88. Middleby has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $138.89. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 59.3% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Tdam USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter worth $917,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Middleby by 21.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.