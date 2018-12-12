Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,781 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,159 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,247,814 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $16,826,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,459 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,692,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,887,377,000 after acquiring an additional 39,480 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,329,000 after acquiring an additional 710,745 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,349,017,000 after acquiring an additional 269,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,019,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $986,239,000 after acquiring an additional 108,052 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,157,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $1,715,674.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares in the company, valued at $482,187,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,395 shares of company stock worth $3,918,102. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $267.22 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.48 and a fifty-two week high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $56.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/mirae-asset-global-investments-co-ltd-grows-stake-in-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.