Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of MET opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

