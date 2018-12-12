Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 17,232 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,232 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 80.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $156,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $201,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, GARP Research raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SU opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 71.52%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

