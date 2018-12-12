MKM Partners Analysts Give Lululemon Athletica (LULU) a $177.00 Price Target

MKM Partners set a $177.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report released on Sunday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Lululemon Athletica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $144.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.70.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $116.85 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $164.79. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 47.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,662 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

