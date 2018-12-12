MML Investors Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,831 Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 27.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 15.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 293.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $126.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $106.00 price target on Lithia Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

LAD opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

