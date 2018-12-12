MML Investors Services LLC Invests $241,000 in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Stock

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ATI opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.40. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

In related news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $27,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

