MML Investors Services LLC Invests $247,000 in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stock

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hologic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 99,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Hologic from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Hologic stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.63 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 13,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $142,635.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,830. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Invests $247,000 in Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/mml-investors-services-llc-invests-247000-in-hologic-inc-holx-stock.html.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.