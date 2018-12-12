Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)’s share price rose 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.13. Approximately 4,000,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,893,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

MBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 52.39% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter worth about $117,000. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

