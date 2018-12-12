Momo (MOMO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Nomura lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $41.00. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock. Momo traded as low as $24.05 and last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 172619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

MOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Momo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.30 million. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.77%. Momo’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

