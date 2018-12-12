Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 7,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $322,844.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,966.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

