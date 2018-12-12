Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,733.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,733.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00017778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.01270148 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00013562 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00007567 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 16,016,864 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

