Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.76. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRCC. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/monroe-capital-corp-mrcc-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-13th.html.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.