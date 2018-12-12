Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $73.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00714109 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00020420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00002036 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 224,850,784,896 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

