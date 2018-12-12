Shares of Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,078 ($14.09) and last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.16), with a volume of 14376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,130 ($14.77).

A number of brokerages have commented on MGNS. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tracey Killen acquired 611 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,292 ($16.88) per share, for a total transaction of £7,894.12 ($10,315.07).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,078.00” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/morgan-sindall-group-mgns-sets-new-12-month-low-at-1078-00.html.

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.