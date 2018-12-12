Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (APF) Plans Special Dividend of $0.15

Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Inc. (NYSE:APF) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1523 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.
Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. 581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298. Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $19.99.
Morgan Stanley Asia Pacific Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.
