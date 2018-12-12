Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Weidai (WEI)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Weidai stock remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,212. Weidai has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

