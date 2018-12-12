Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (EDD) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic (NYSE:EDD) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000.

NYSE EDD traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,093. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

