Mosaic (MOS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,837,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,706. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $127,458,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 52.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,831,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mosaic by 49.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,254,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,147 shares during the period. Ashler Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at about $49,914,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.