Movado Group, Inc (MOV) Holdings Decreased by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,416 shares during the quarter. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Movado Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.52. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.53. Movado Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of -0.05.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Movado Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Movado Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $161,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,018.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Movado Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Sidoti raised Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

