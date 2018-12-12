MSG Networks Inc (MSGN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MSG Networks by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 358,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,448,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSG Networks by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,230. MSG Networks has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.75.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

