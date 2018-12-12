MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 3,598 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 121.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,358.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.85 and a twelve month high of $117.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

