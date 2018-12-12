MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 18,374 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15,024.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.83 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

WARNING: “MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 18,374 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/mufg-americas-holdings-corp-purchases-18374-shares-of-schwab-u-s-large-cap-growth-etf-schg.html.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.