Mustang Bio (MBIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $93.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mustang Bio Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIO. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 31,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 528.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

