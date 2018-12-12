MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from MutualFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. MutualFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $282.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MutualFirst Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $94,711.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,790 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Viater sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $71,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,878.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,636 shares of company stock valued at $343,821. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFSF. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

