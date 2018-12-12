MYR Group (MYRG) Upgraded to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

MYRG has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded MYR Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie upgraded MYR Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 target price on MYR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut MYR Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of MYRG opened at $28.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.77 million, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.36. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.01 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,356,000 after purchasing an additional 135,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,432,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,769,000 after purchasing an additional 144,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MYR Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,276,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

