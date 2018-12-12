National Bank Financial Cuts Freehold Royalties (FRU) Price Target to C$10.50

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

FRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.28.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$8.53 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$43.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.309999998240636 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marvin F. Romanow acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$264,600.00. Also, insider Robert Edward Lamond acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,337.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 45,800 shares of company stock worth $401,787.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.1 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 42,000 wells and receives royalty from industry operators.

